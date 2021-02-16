NEWR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.66, changing hands as low as $63.01 per share. New Relic Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEWR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.49 per share, with $81.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.15.

