NEM

Newmont Tom Palmer To Step Down; Names Natascha Viljoen As CEO; Stock Up In Pre-market

September 29, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM), a gold mining company, on Monday said that Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer will step down as CEO and from the Board of Directors on December 31.

President and Chief Operating Officer Natascha Viljoen will take over as President and CEO effective January 1, 2026.

Palmer will serve as Strategic Advisor until March 31, 2026, to support a smooth transition.

Viljoen joined the company in 2023, bringing more than 30 years of experience and has most recently served as CEO of Anglo American Platinum

The company said the move is part of its long-term leadership succession planning.

In the pre-market trading, Newmont is 3.11% higher at $87.88 on the New York Stock Exchange.

