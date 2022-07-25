Newmont Mining Corp. Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $387 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $650M, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $362 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $3.06 billion from $3.07 billion last year.

Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $387 Mln. vs. $650M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.06 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.

