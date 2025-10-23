Markets

Newmont Mining Corp (Holding Co) Profit Climbs In Q3

October 23, 2025 — 08:55 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corp (Holding Co) (NEM.OB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.832 billion, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $922 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp (Holding Co) reported adjusted earnings of $1.883 billion or $1.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.0% to $5.524 billion from $4.605 billion last year.

Newmont Mining Corp (Holding Co) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.832 Bln. vs. $922 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $5.524 Bln vs. $4.605 Bln last year.

