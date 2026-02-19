Newmont Corporation Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.301 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $1.403 billion, or $1.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.753 billion or $2.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $6.818 billion from $5.652 billion last year.

Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.301 Bln. vs. $1.403 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $6.818 Bln vs. $5.652 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.