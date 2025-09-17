Newmont Agrees to Divest Coffee Project in Yukon for $150M

Newmont Corporation NEM has entered into an agreement to sell its Coffee Project in Yukon, Canada, to Fuerte Metals Corporation for a total consideration of up to $150 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The $150 million proceed includes $10 million in cash, 34 million shares in consideration that amount to $40 million of Fuerte shares and a 3% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Coffee Project. Fuerte retains the option to repurchase the NSR for up to $100 million.

The sale is part of Newmont’s plan to streamline its portfolio and focus better on core operations. In the process of selecting the buyer, the company had been looking for a buyer with shared values and environmental consciousness. Fuerte Metals, being backed by notable shareholders and adequate resources to fund acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metals projects in Mexico and Chile, made it a better choice as the buyer. With the closure of this transaction, Newmont would complete its plan to divest six operations and two projects across Australia, Ghana and North America.

The transaction will have BMO Capital Markets as the financial adviser and Goodmans LLP as the legal adviser. Newmont will own approximately 27% of Fuerte’s issued and outstanding shares, continuing to have exposure to the project. Newmont will evaluate its investment from time to time and decide on increasing or decreasing its ownership.

NEM’s shares have gained 51.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 74.8% surge.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, The Mosaic Company MOS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. While CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, MOS and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $9.51 per share, indicating a 27.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.38%. CRS’ shares have surged 64.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the rest. MOS’ shares have gained 34.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current-year earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 141.67%. ASM’s shares have jumped 340.5% in the past year.





Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.