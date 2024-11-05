Newmark reports Q3 adjusted EPS 33c, consensus 31c

Reports Q3 revenue $685.9M, consensus $687.75M. CEO Barry Gosin said, “Newmark’s (NMRK) growth accelerated, as every major business line improved during the quarter. Our Capital Markets growth was led by a 45% increase in origination fees. We also produced double-digit increases in our Management and Servicing businesses, the fifth quarter in a row of strong growth. Our improved leasing results were led by growth in retail and industrial volumes, and we remain bullish on the long-term prospects for these property types. Our $686M of revenue, up 11%, led to a more than 22% increase in EPS. Newmark’s strong pipeline of Capital Markets transactions is incredibly robust, and we expect this to continue throughout 2025. Demand for office leasing continues to improve as more companies commit to space and mandate returning to the workplace. In addition, our European expansion continued with the launch of our capital markets and leasing businesses in Germany, and we continue to add top talent in Paris and the UK. With an improved macroeconomic and monetary environment, sustained growth in demand for our services, and our continued market share gains, we are more excited than ever about Newmark’s future.”

