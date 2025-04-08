Newmark Group Names Lou Alvarado COO

(RTTNews) - Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK), commercial real estate advisor, announced the promotion of Lou Alvarado to the newly created Chief Operating Officer position, effective immediately.

In this new role, Alvarado will be responsible for optimizing the company's global operations, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin and working with Newmark's Executive Committee to further drive efficiency, productivity and sustainable expansion of business lines, including Investor and Occupier Solutions and Management Services.

"Newmark has experienced significant growth over the past decade, expanding our market presence and strengthening our operations," said Gosin. "Lou has been an integral component of that success, including with respect to acquisitions and recruiting. He thoroughly understands Newmark and our industry, and in this expanded role, he will play an even larger part in our mission to increase market share."

Alvarado first joined Newmark in 2015 as Executive Vice President and Boston Market Leader. He rapidly ascended to Chief Revenue Officer and East Region Market Leader in 2018, where he oversaw revenue-generating operations including nearly all business lines and also drove company growth throughout the East Coast.

Prior to joining Newmark, Alvarado was President of the East Region for Cushman & Wakefield, a Vice President at The Travelers Insurance Company and a founding partner of Insight Partners, Inc., which developed and managed more than 2 million square feet of commercial, retail, residential and industrial properties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.