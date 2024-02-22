Newmark Group Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $36.55 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $6.43 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Newmark Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $747.44 million from $607.28 million last year.

Newmark Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $36.55 Mln. vs. $6.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $747.44 Mln vs. $607.28 Mln last year.

