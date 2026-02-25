Newmark Group Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $67.98 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $45.41 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Newmark Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $171.79 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $1.006 billion from $872.71 million last year.

Newmark Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.98 Mln. vs. $45.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $1.006 Bln vs. $872.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.