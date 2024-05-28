Newlink Technology Inc. Proposes Auditor Change

Newlink Technology Inc. (HK:9600) has released an update.

Newlink Technology Inc. announces the retirement of its current auditor, CCTH CPA Limited, and proposes the appointment of Mazars CPA Limited as its new auditor, following CCTH’s non-reappointment after their term ends at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). The change, recommended by the company’s Audit Committee, is part of Newlink’s initiative to accommodate its global expansion with a more sizeable international audit firm. Shareholder approval for the new auditor will be sought at the AGM.

