News & Insights

Stocks

Newlink Technology Inc. Proposes Auditor Change

May 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Newlink Technology Inc. (HK:9600) has released an update.

Newlink Technology Inc. announces the retirement of its current auditor, CCTH CPA Limited, and proposes the appointment of Mazars CPA Limited as its new auditor, following CCTH’s non-reappointment after their term ends at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). The change, recommended by the company’s Audit Committee, is part of Newlink’s initiative to accommodate its global expansion with a more sizeable international audit firm. Shareholder approval for the new auditor will be sought at the AGM.

For further insights into HK:9600 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.