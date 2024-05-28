News & Insights

Newlink Technology Announces Website Overhaul

May 28, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Newlink Technology Inc. (HK:9600) has released an update.

Newlink Technology Inc. has announced a change in its official company website from ‘www.xnewtech.com’ to ‘www.newlinktech.com.cn’, effective from 28 May 2024. The update will also see the investor communication email address transition to ‘ir@newlinktech.com.cn’. This change aims to streamline the company’s online presence and enhance investor communications.

