NewGenIvf Plans To Invest $30 Mln In Solana

(RTTNews) - NewGenIvf Group (NIVF) announced plans to invest $30 million in staking the digital asset Solana. The investment will be funded through existing credit facilities of $26 million and $100 million with ATW and White Lion, respectively.

Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, said: "This investment represents a natural evolution of our digital asset strategy and positions us strategically within the burgeoning digital assets space. The decision to scale our investment from our initial $1 million Bitcoin position to this substantial $30 million Solana commitment reflects our growing conviction in digital assets as a legitimate asset class."

Shares of NewGenIvf are up 14% in pre-market trade on Monday.

