Newell Brands Reports Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands (NWL) reported third quarter net income of $21 million compared with a net loss of $198 million in the prior year period. Normalized net income was $70 million compared with $69 million in the prior year period. Profit per share was $0.05 compared with a loss per share of $0.48. Normalized profit per share was $0.17 compared with $0.16. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $1.8 billion, a decline of 7.2% compared with the prior year period. Core sales declined 7.4% from last year.

The company initiated its outlook for the fourth quarter and updated outlook for the full year 2025. For the fourth quarter, the company expects: normalized EPS in a range of $0.16 to $0.20, and core sales decline in the range of 5.0% to 3.0%. For 2025, the company now expects normalized EPS in a range of $0.56 to $0.60; and core sales to decline in the range of 5.0% to 4.0%.

Shares of Newell Brands are down 8% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.