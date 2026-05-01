Newell Brands Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) provided its normalized earnings and sales growth guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026, based on our first quarter over-delivery and projected sales growth over the balance of the year.

For the second quarter, the company anticipates normalized earnings in a range of $0.16 to $0.19 per share on net sales and core sales growth of 0 to 2 percent.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects normalized earnings in a range of $0.56 to $0.60 per share on net sales growth of 0 to 2 percent, with core sales between a decline of 1 and a growth of 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected normalized earnings in a range of $0.54 to $0.60 per share on net sales between a decline of 1 and a growth of 1 percent, with core sales decline of 2 to 0 percent.

The Company said the outlook does not include any refund of the $120 million paid for IEEPA tariffs in 2025.

In Friday's pre-market trading, NWL is trading on the Nasdaq at $4.17, up $0.09 or 2.21 percent.

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