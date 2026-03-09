NewcelX Enters Strategic Collaboration With Eledon Pharma

(RTTNews) - NewcelX Ltd. (NCEL) announced a collaborative research agreement with Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN), a clinical-stage immunology company with a focus on transplant medicine. It is designed to advance combination strategies integrating NewcelX's lead program, NCEL-101, with Eledon's investigational anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody, tegoprubart or AT-1501, with the goal of supporting durable, immune-protected islet replacement and advancing a potential functional cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

The company said the collaboration is anticipated to accelerate timelines, establish a well-defined regulatory pathway, and enhance development visibility, supporting NewcelX's strategy to advance its clinical programs efficiently toward pivotal milestones.

NewcelX shares are currently trading at $2.9450, up 6.32%.

