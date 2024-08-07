The New York Times Co., Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $65.54 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $46.57 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $625.10 million from $590.85 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $65.54 Mln. vs. $46.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $625.10 Mln vs. $590.85 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.