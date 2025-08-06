The New York Times Co., Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $82.94 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $65.54 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $685.87 million from $625.09 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

