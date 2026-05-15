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New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Increases In May

May 15, 2026 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - New York manufacturing activity grew strongly in the month of May, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a report released on Friday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index jumped to 19.6 in May from 11.0 in April, with a positive reading indicating growth. The increase surprised economists, who had expected the index to pull back to 7.8.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms became more optimistic about the outlook, with the index for future business conditions surging to 33.5 in May from 19.6 in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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