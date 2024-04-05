Abstract Tech
Sustainability

New York GHG Reporting: 2026 Compliance Guide

The State-Level Climate Disclosure Era Has Arrived

Federal climate policy remains uncertain. State regulators are not waiting.

On December 1, 2025, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) issued final regulations for its Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (6 NYCRR Part 253), establishing one of the most comprehensive state-level emissions disclosure frameworks in the United States. The program implements recommendations from the Climate Action Council established under New York's 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

Importantly, this is a data collection program only. It does not impose requirements to reduce GHG emissions or for sources to obtain emission allowances.

The first annual reports will be due June 1, 2027, and will contain emission data for calendar year 2026.

For companies with operations in New York, or those selling fuels, electricity, or transporting waste into the state, compliance is vital and fast approaching. Here's what organizations need to understand.

Who Must Report

The Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (MGGRP) requires the following Reporting Entities to submit annual emissions data:

 

Giovanna Laurence Headshot
Giovanna Laurence Marketing Manager
More articles by this author->
Data is currently not available

Trending Articles