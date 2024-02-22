New York Community (NYCB) Ends Flagstar Bank System Conversions

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB and its subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, N.A. announced completion of the operational conversion of systems for New York Community Bank and Flagstar Bank. With this, New York Community Bank and Flagstar Bank client accounts unified under a single operating system.

This enables access to enhanced online and mobile banking tools, and a new Flagstar mobile app.

The company also unveiled a national rebranding campaign to Flagstar to deepen the integration as one bank and one team across the bank's network of more than 400 retail branches, 500 ATMs and all customer touchpoints.

"The merging of NYCB's and Flagstar's operating systems—soon to be followed by Signature Bank—and national rebranding is an important inflection point in our history. It signifies the coming together of three philosophies, heritages, and brands, committed to growing stronger as one company aligned under the Flagstar name," remarked Sandro DiNello, executive chairman of NYCB.

New York Community closed its acquisition of Flagstar Bank on Dec 1, 2022. The merger deal with Flagstar Bank offered the company a national scale by enhancing its foothold in Northeast/Midwest regions and giving it exposure to high-growth markets.

Also, in March 2023, New York Community, through Flagstar Bank, acquired $38 billion of assets and assumed $36 billion of liabilities of Signature Bank from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.The acquisition provided the benefits of loan diversification and the initiation of its commercial middle-market lending business.

Acquisition Moves by Another Finance Company

Capital One COF inked an agreement to acquire Discover Financial Services DFS in an all-stock transaction valued at $35.3 billion. This strategic move is poised to reshape the landscape of the credit card industry, create a behemoth in the industry and unlock substantial value for shareholders, while raising questions about regulatory scrutiny and competitive dynamics within the market.

Under the terms of the agreement, DFS shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover Financial share. This reflects a premium of 26.6% based on Discover Financial's closing price of $110.49 on Feb 16, 2024.

Following the closure, Capital One shareholders will own almost 60%, and DFS shareholders will own nearly 40% of the combined company. Further, three members from Discover Financial’s board of directors will join Capital One.

