New Year, New Rules: 5 Social Security Changes for 2026

It's hard to believe that 2025 is pretty much almost over. But now that we've reached the tail end of the year, it's time to start looking toward 2026.

If you're receiving Social Security, you should know that the program is undergoing some big changes in the coming year. And even if you're not collecting Social Security, you still need to know about some of the things that are happening starting in January.

Here's a roundup of five big Social Security changes everyone needs to know about for 2026.

1. Social Security benefits will get a boost

Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, each year. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that benefits are able to keep up with inflation. In 2026, Social Security benefits will rise by 2.8%. Once that raise takes effect, the average monthly retirement benefit is expected to increase from $2,015 to $2,071.

But don't count that raise just yet. If you're a Medicare enrollee, your benefits may not increase quite so much. Just as Social Security can change from year to year, so too can Medicare's rules. And in 2026, Medicare Part B's standard monthly premium is rising by $17.90. That could eat into your COLA and leave you with a smaller boost.

If that's a problem, you may need to prepare mentally for some personal financial changes. Those could mean reducing your expenses or returning to work. The good news is that working while on Social Security is getting easier in the new year, as we're about to discuss.

2. The earnings-test limits will increase

If you work while receiving Social Security and you've reached your full retirement age, you don't need to worry that making too much money will result in withheld benefits. However, if you work and collect benefits prior to full retirement age, you'll be subject to Social Security's earnings test. And exceeding the limit that applies to you will mean having benefits withheld.

In 2026, the general earnings-test limit is rising from $23,400 to $24,480. From there, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $2 of earnings.

The earnings-test limit is a lot higher next year for people reaching full retirement age. It's increasing from $62,160 to $65,160. From there, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $3 of earnings.

3. The maximum monthly Social Security benefit will rise

Social Security has a maximum benefit it will pay retirees. In 2026, the maximum monthly benefit at full retirement age is rising from $4,018 to $4,152.

That said, you're allowed to delay Social Security past full retirement age for boosted monthly checks. For people who delay the maximum amount (meaning until age 70), the highest possible benefit in 2026 is $5,251.

4. The wage cap is increasing

The reason Social Security has a maximum monthly benefit is that it also limits the amount of wages it taxes each year. Still, the program's wage cap is rising to $184,500 in 2026, up from $176,100 in 2025.

Higher earners will therefore have to pay more money into the system. Be mindful of this if you're self-employed and therefore don't get to split your Social Security tax bill with an employer who picks up half the tab.

5. The value of work credits will be higher

You might assume that everyone can collect Social Security once they reach a certain age. But those benefits are earned by working and paying into the system. As you earn wages, you receive work credits. You need 40 of those to be eligible for retirement benefits from Social Security, and you can collect up to four work credits per year.

In 2026, the value of a single Social Security work credit is rising from $1,810 to $1,890. It's a change to be mindful of if you only work part-time.

Don't get caught unprepared

There's clearly a lot happening with Social Security in the new year. Read up on these changes now so you're not too surprised once 2026 begins.

