New World Solutions Announces Board Changes

Graph Blockchain (TSE:NEWS) has released an update.

New World Solutions Inc. announces the resignation of Mr. Marks from its Board of Directors to focus on expanding its majority-owned subsidiary, dialMKT Corp. DialMKT has recently launched its online platform targeting the luxury watch market, emphasizing blockchain technology and a comprehensive digital ecosystem for enthusiasts.

For further insights into TSE:NEWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.