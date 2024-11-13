New World Solutions Announces Board Changes

Graph Blockchain (TSE:NEWS) has released an update.
New World Solutions Inc. announces the resignation of Mr. Marks from its Board of Directors to focus on expanding its majority-owned subsidiary, dialMKT Corp. DialMKT has recently launched its online platform targeting the luxury watch market, emphasizing blockchain technology and a comprehensive digital ecosystem for enthusiasts.
