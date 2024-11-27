New World Resources Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

New World Resources Limited (AU:NWC) has released an update.

New World Resources Limited has announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were passed with the necessary majorities. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the ratification of share placements, indicating strong shareholder support. These outcomes highlight the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives and its steady position in the market.

