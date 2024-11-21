New World Development Secures Strong AGM Support

New World Development (HK:0017) has released an update.

New World Development Company Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its annual general meeting held on November 21, 2024, with strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of several directors and the approval of mandates for share buyback and issuance. These results reflect continued confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

