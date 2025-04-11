The New Way to Trade in an AI-Powered Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: When the market experiences a major sell-off, most people start to panic and sell. That’s understandable and natural, of course, but it’s also the last thing you should do.

Instead, what you should be doing is looking for a way to change the way you trade – with a strategy that not only protects, but profits during the upheaval.

TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan has a way to do just that, using the power of AI. Built in-house using machine learning models trained on over 1.3 quadrillion data points and 50,000+ backtests, their predictive technology can help you see what stocks could go up or down within the next month.

The result? A powerful advantage unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before.

You can learn all about it in The AI Predictive Power Event on April 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Click here to save your spot for the event now!

Now, I’ll let Keith talk more about how this strategy can work for you…

*********************

It felt like the world was ending.

Almost exactly five years ago, as the COVID-19 virus amplified from a concentrated contagion to a full-blown pandemic, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) – aka, the market’s “fear index” – closed at the highest level ever seen.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) – cnbc.com

At the same time, the S&P 500 saw its third-largest one-day percentage drop in history: a whopping -11.98% loss.

We all had similar feelings this week, following the 10% nosedive – a record $5 trillion loss – in the S&P 500 after President Trump’s tariff announcement on Wednesday, April 2.

The market has since rebounded following the president’s decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on countries other than China.

But as we learned back in 2020, when the uncertainty is extremely high rather than running for the hills, all we have to do is adjust how we trade.

And our latest breakthrough at TradeSmith may provide the ideal solution…

With a technology we’ve heard about nonstop for the past two years: artificial intelligence.

Protect and Profit – Even in Panic

A lot of today’s chatter about artificial intelligence is about “the future” – about AI’s potential, and the great things this technology can achieve.

But at TradeSmith, we don’t have to visualize too far into the future.

For us, that “future” is already here.

We’ve figured out how AI can deliver market-beating wealth – and not just on the easy, good days.

What we’ve created can help you thrive even in the worst market conditions.

And that means recognizing opportunities, yes, but also sidestepping danger. That’s where TradeSmith’s proprietary AI trading algorithm – An-E, short for analytical engine – comes in.

What sets An-E apart from the crowd is that it can forecast stock prices one month into the future… and many of these forecasts are incredibly accurate.

And it’s not just useful for stocks that are set to go up… An-E also zeroes in on the losers, too.

Because as we’ve well learned, playing defense in today’s volatile market can be just as valuable as offense – and An-E does both.

Take Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), for example.

Price at the Time of Projection : $46.21

: $46.21 Projected Price : $49.23 by April 2, 2025

: $49.23 by April 2, 2025 Confidence Level: 70%

On March 3, 2025, An-E projected that the stock would rise from $46.21 to $49.23 within 21 trading days – a projected gain of 6.53%, backed by a 70% confidence level, signaling An-E’s strong conviction in the forecast.

And the result? By April 1, 2025, OXY just about hit that target at $49.19 – locking in a gain of 6.44% in just 20 trading days.

A modest gain, but when you repeat that rhythm over a year the results can really add up.

But there’s so much more to An-E than just picking winners when market conditions are calm…

On March 4, 2025, An-E projected that Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) would fall from $106.60 to $92.52 in 21 trading days – a projected drop of 13.20%. That confidence gauge came in at a 63%.

And as projected, by April 2, 2025, LNW dropped to $91.95 for an actual loss of 13.74%.

Think about it. If you’d seen that one of the stocks you were thinking about buying had a 63% chance of dropping in the next month, would you still buy it? I don’t think so.

And in market conditions like these, avoiding the losers can be just as valuable than finding the winners – if not more.

The Art and Science of Finding Winners – and Avoiding the Losers

Whether you’re boosting your upside or guarding against drawdowns, An-E isn’t just another tool – it’s a paradigm shift. As markets grow more unpredictable, it delivers the precision and foresight needed to adapt, just like we did in past market crises.

The future of trading is here, and An-E is leading the way.

We designed An-E to provide price projections for thousands of stocks, funds, and ETFs in the next 21 trading days.

We also designed it to be easy to use.

An-E doesn’t handcuff you to your computer screen for hours. You don’t have to perch there watching the second-to-second price action and waiting to make your move.

All you have to do is open your email when a trade alert hits your inbox and decide whether you want to make a move.

That’s it.

So, there’s little wonder why we’ve seen overwhelming demand for this service. It’s one of the most popular pieces of technology we’ve rolled out in years.

In the face of today’s market turbulence, TradeSmith is stepping in with an urgent online event to help you navigate the storm.

And on Wednesday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, we’re hosting The AI Predictive Power Event to show you exactly how An-E works. We’ll walk you through how An-E forecasts stock prices one month in advance with remarkable accuracy – and how you can use it to find high-probability trades that unlock short-term profits.

We’re in the midst of one of the most radical economic shifts we’ve ever seen. Global trade is being rewritten, markets are in flux, and many investors are scrambling to make sense of it all.

But this is exactly the moment AI like An-E was designed for.

With markets more unpredictable than ever, “buy and hold” simply won’t cut it anymore. The smart money is learning how to move with the market’s rhythm – and AI is the key to making it possible.

Click here to register for the event.

Sincerely,

Keith Kaplan

CEO, TradeSmith

P.S. Just for signing up for the event, you’ll receive five of An-E’s most bearish forecasts for the coming month. These insights can help you determine which stocks to avoid during this market shakeup, so be sure to check them out.

The post The New Way to Trade in an AI-Powered Market appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.