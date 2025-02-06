New Wave Group Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - New Wave Group (0KIZ.L) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled SEK344.4 million, or SEK2.60 per share. This compares with SEK366.4 million, or SEK2.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to SEK2.827 billion from SEK2.735 billion last year.

New Wave Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: SEK344.4 Mln. vs. SEK366.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.60 vs. SEK2.76 last year. -Revenue: SEK2.827 Bln vs. SEK2.735 Bln last year.

For the full year, the Board has proposed a dividend of SEK 3.50 per share, with half-yearly payments of SEK 1.75 per share each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.