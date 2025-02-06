News & Insights

Markets

New Wave Group Bottom Line Declines In Q4

February 06, 2025 — 02:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - New Wave Group (0KIZ.L) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled SEK344.4 million, or SEK2.60 per share. This compares with SEK366.4 million, or SEK2.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to SEK2.827 billion from SEK2.735 billion last year.

New Wave Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: SEK344.4 Mln. vs. SEK366.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.60 vs. SEK2.76 last year. -Revenue: SEK2.827 Bln vs. SEK2.735 Bln last year.

For the full year, the Board has proposed a dividend of SEK 3.50 per share, with half-yearly payments of SEK 1.75 per share each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.