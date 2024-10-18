New Technology Offerings in Portfolio Construction

CAIS, a leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, has launched CAIS Advisors, a registered investment advisor aimed at improving portfolio construction tools. Headed by Chief Investment Officer Neil Blundell, CAIS Advisors plans to offer advisory services and customizable alternative investment portfolios.

Blundell highlighted the challenges advisors face when integrating alternative investments into broader portfolios and emphasized how CAIS technology simplifies this process. The new division will also introduce multi-manager registered solutions, spanning private equity, real assets, and hedge funds.

Additionally, CAIS will debut Compass, a tool designed to streamline portfolio construction using alternative investments. These launches were unveiled at the CAIS Alternative Investment Summit.

Finsum: Model portfolios and construction tools can greatly improve advisor effectiveness and efficiency.

