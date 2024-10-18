News & Insights

Personal Finance

New Technology Offerings in Portfolio Construction

October 18, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

New Technology Offerings in Portfolio Construction

CAIS, a leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, has launched CAIS Advisors, a registered investment advisor aimed at improving portfolio construction tools. Headed by Chief Investment Officer Neil Blundell, CAIS Advisors plans to offer advisory services and customizable alternative investment portfolios.

 

Blundell highlighted the challenges advisors face when integrating alternative investments into broader portfolios and emphasized how CAIS technology simplifies this process. The new division will also introduce multi-manager registered solutions, spanning private equity, real assets, and hedge funds.

 

 Additionally, CAIS will debut Compass, a tool designed to streamline portfolio construction using alternative investments. These launches were unveiled at the CAIS Alternative Investment Summit.

Finsum: Model portfolios and construction tools can greatly improve advisor effectiveness and efficiency. 

  • portfolio construction
  • models
  • model portfolio

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.