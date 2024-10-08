New Strong Sell Stocks for October 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Altice USA ATUS is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY is a leading owner and operator of high-volume venues in North America that combine dining and entertainment for both adults and families. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Babcock BW offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Babcock (BW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.