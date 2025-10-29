New Strong Sell Stocks for Oct. 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecco AHEXY offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 46.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Carter Bankshares CARE is a bank holding company which offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Cantaloupe CTLP is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.7 downward over the last 60 days.

