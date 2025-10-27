New Strong Sell Stocks for Oct. 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Equinox Gold EQX is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 26.5 downward over the last 60 days.

Cantaloupe CTLP is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico ALCO is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.