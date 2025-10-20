New Strong Sell Stocks for Oct. 20

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS is a cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions provider for wide-area IoT applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 45.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cantaloupe, Inc. CTLP is a digital payment and software services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

