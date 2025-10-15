New Strong Sell Stocks for Oct. 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adherex Technologies FENC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 55.6 downward over the last 60 days.

Alibaba BABA is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico ALCO is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

