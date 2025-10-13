New Strong Sell Stocks for Oct. 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aytu BioPharma AYTU is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.5 downward over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group ALK offers passenger and cargo services together with its partner regional carriers, serves more than 120 cities across North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Core & Main CNM is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

