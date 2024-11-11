New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK is a precious metals trading company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ANIK is a joint preservation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 82.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Alamo Group Inc. ALG is a vegetation management and maintenance equipment company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.