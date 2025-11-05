New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 5

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL is a biopharmaceutical company which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 89% downward over the last 60 days.

FMC Corporation FMC is an agricultural sciences company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

