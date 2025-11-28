New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 28

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alamo Group Inc. ALG designs and manufactures high quality agricultural equipment for farms and ranches and provides infrastructure maintenance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Alvotech ALVO is a biosimilar medicines company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 88.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL runs a restaurant and gift store chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.3% downward over the last 60 days.

