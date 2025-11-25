New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 25

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alamo Group Inc. ALG designs and manufactures high quality agricultural equipment for farms and ranches and provides infrastructure maintenance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI is a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, soaps and sanitizers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH is a home-builder that constructs single and multi-family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.

