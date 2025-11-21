New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alvotech ALVO is a biotech company which is focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 88.7 downward over the last 60 days.

AkzoNobel AKZOY is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Alamo Group ALG is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10% downward over the last 60 days.

