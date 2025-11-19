New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brighthouse Financial BHF is a holding company formed to own the legal entities that historically operated a substantial portion of the former Retail segment of MetLife, Inc.. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 67.6% downward over the last 60 days.

AkzoNobel AKZOY is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. CLMB is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.6 downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

