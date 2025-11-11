New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 11

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is a dental and healthcare products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Edenred SE EDNMY is a digital platform company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo Corporation SLVM is a paper and pulp manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

