New Strong Sell Stocks for May 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale Corporation ASLE provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL is a shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.4% downward over the last 60 days.

LCNB Corp. LCNB is the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

