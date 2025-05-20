New Strong Sell Stocks for May 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BRC Inc. BRCC is a coffee and branded apparel seller. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE is an explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. MITT is a residential mortgage real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

