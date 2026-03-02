New Strong Sell Stocks for March 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Amerant Bancorp AMTB is a bank holding company, which provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Avantor AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

