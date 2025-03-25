New Strong Sell Stocks for March 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX is a semiconductor packaging and testing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD is a global explorer, developer, producer and seller of gold and copper properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.