New Strong Sell Stocks for March 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Networks AMCX is engaged in producing programming and movie content. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Acadia Healthcare ACHC is a provider of behavioural health care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Advantage Solutions ADV is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

