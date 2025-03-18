New Strong Sell Stocks for March 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avanos Medical AVNS is a medical technology company which offers infection prevention, surgical, respiratory, digestive health and pain management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cars.com CARS operates an online automotive platform which offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Cable One CABO is a cable company which provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.3% downward over the last 60 days.

