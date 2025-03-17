New Strong Sell Stocks for March 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albany International AIN is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters AEO is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women aged 15–25 years. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology ASX is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albany International Corporation (AIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.