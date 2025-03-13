New Strong Sell Stocks for March 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.ASX is an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS is a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB is a cloud computing company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

