New Strong Sell Stocks for June 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Westlake WLK is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60.6% downward over the last 60 days.

TXO Partners LP TXO is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 29.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Jefferies Financial Group JEF is a financial services company that provides various services, including IB, asset management, capital market-related services and direct investing in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 60 days.

